Bennett: Israel Able to ‘Act Alone’ Against Iran After Ship Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:42 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi during tour in Israel-Lebanon border, Tuesday. (KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel was capable of acting alone against Iran, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted a “collective” response to an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman.

“We are working to rally the world, but at the same time we also know to act alone,” Bennett said on Tuesday during a tour of Israel‘s northern border.

“Sitting peacefully in Tehran and igniting the whole Middle East – that is over,” Bennett said.

“Iran knows the price we exact from anyone threatening our security,” Bennett said.

Israel, the United States and Britain have blamed Iran for the incident, a charge Tehran has denied.