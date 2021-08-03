BD’E — Rabbi Osher Lemel Ehrenreich, Zt”l

BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 5:44 pm |

(Bais Yaakov of Boro Park)

Hamodia is saddened to report that Rabbi Osher Lemmel Ehrenreich, the Menahel of Bais Yaakov of Boro Park for 67 years, was niftar. He was 93 years old.

Rabbi Ehrenreich was born in Brezna, Czechoslovakia, in 1928. He immigrated to the United States in 1934, and attended Yeshiva Torah Vodaas, where he was influenced by its legendary Menahel, Harav Shraga Feivil Mendlowitz, zt”l. He later learned in Bais Medrash Elyon under Harav Reuven Grozovsky, zt”l.

(Bais Yaakov of Boro Park)

He began his long career in chinuch as the assistant principal in Yeshiva and Mesivta of Brighton, and was then recruited by Rabbi Moshe Sherer to accept the position of the fledgling Bais Yaakov of Boro Park, which had only 100 students at the time.

As the school grew, Rabbi Ehrenreich adjusted to make it a place where all would feel comfortable. During his tenure, the school expanded to approximately 2000 students, with families from many backgrounds choosing the school as the place for their daughters to get a genuine Torah education.

The levayah is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in front of Bais Yaakov of Boro Park at 46th Street corner 14th Avenue.

Yehi zichro baruch.