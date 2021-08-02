Unlocked Police Car Stolen From in Front of Station

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 2, 2021 at 6:35 am |

An Israeli police car. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A suspect stole a police car in front of the Petach Tikva police station on Sunday night, after a police officer left the car unlocked and running while entering the police station, according to Israel Police.

The officer also left a weapon in the vehicle. The vehicle and all the equipment inside were captured along with the suspect shortly after the theft.

The deputy commander of the district appointed an officer to investigate the incident. The officer who left the car unlocked has been transferred off of operational activities until the end of the investigation. All the police stations in the district have been instructed to hold training activities for all patrol officers, with an emphasis on patrol procedures and security.