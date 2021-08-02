Army Captures Knife-Carrying Infiltrators from Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 2, 2021 at 1:18 pm |

Israeli army bulldozers seen at work on the Israeli-Gaza border fence, east of Khan Yunis, in early June. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

In two separate incidents, the IDF captured Palestinians armed with knives attempted to infiltrate from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, the Times of Israel reported on Monday.

Four Palestinians, three of them armed with knives, were arrested detained by Israel Defense Force soldiers overnight as they crossed into Israeli territory.

In an earlier incident, a single suspect carrying a knife and bolt cutters was caught breaching the southern section of the border fence, according to the IDF.

The suspect was detained and taken for questioning.

It was not immediately made known if the army believed the two incidents were linked.

While Israel has a high-tech series of fences and walls guarding its frontier with Gaza, both above and below ground, a number of gaps remain in the steel fencing surrounding the Strip, and that is where the incidents took place.