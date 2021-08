YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 2, 2021

An Arab Israeli citizen from the town of Umm al-Fahm was shot and seriously wounded by Israeli troops as and another man tried to cut their way through the security fence in the Shomron.

The other suspect was also arrested.

Meanwhile, in the north, the military has shot flares over the border with Lebanon near the town of Ma’ayan Baruch, following suspicious movement in the area, the IDF said.

A search of the area is under way, a military spokesperson said.