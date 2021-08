Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:02 am |

Medical workers, seen through a window of an observation room, wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they work inside an underground ward treating patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Critical Care Coronavirus Unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

The government announced Monday that the Coronavirus Cabinet will convene on Tuesday to discuss the current rise in COVID cases.

Israel has seen a recent rise in COVID cases, with over 2,114 people testing positive on Sunday. In addition, over 45,000 citizens have already received a booster shot following the government decision to vaccinate citizens over 60 with a third jab.

“The situation is worrisome,” the Health Ministry’s Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said in a statement.