YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 2, 2021 at 7:30 am |

An American Airlines plane.

American Airlines flight AAL52 from Miami is set to make an emergency landing at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday afternoon due to a flat tire.

There are 183 passengers on the flight. Magen David Adom ambulances and intensive care units are on their way to the airport to prepare for the landing.