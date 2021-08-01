Update for Arrivals from Banned and High-Risk Countries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 12:13 pm |

Israeli police officer enforcing the COVID-19 regulations at Ben Gurion Airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Israeli government issued an update on Sunday regarding the entry to Israel from countries at risk for coronavirus.

The Government Press Office said that those arriving from “Banned” countries—the UK, Spain, Turkey, Russia, India, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and Cyprus—will be subject to the following rules:

All foreign travelers, including those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus, including B1 visa holders, and regardless of a serological test, who have stayed in one of the banned countries in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Israel, are not allowed to enter Israel – even with a B1 visa and a vaccination certificate.

However, travelers who have stayed for up to 12 hours, exclusively in an airport, in one of the 14 countries mentioned, may apply for an entry permit conditional on a vaccination/recovery certificate. Accordingly, if you visit Spain, for example, you need to spend 14 days in France before being allowed into Israel.

Arriving from “High Risk” countries—UAE, Uganda, Seychelles, Guatemala, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Liberia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Fiji, Panama, Paraguay, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cambodia and Kenya—the rules are:

All foreign travelers, including those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus, including B1 visa holders and regardless of a serological test, who have stayed in one of the above 18 countries in the past 14 days, are allowed to enter to Israel with an entry permit or a B1 visa, but are obligated to spend 7 days in quarantine. A serological test cannot waive this obligation.