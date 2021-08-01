Swastikas Spray Painted on Bnei Brak Shul

BNEI BRAK -

Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 3:50 am |

Swastikas on the shul’s door. (Likud Bnei Brak)

Mispallelim who arrived for Shabbos davening at the Young Israel shul in Bnei Brak were shocked to discover vandals had spray-painted swastikas on the shul’s doors late Friday night.

The mispallelim were in a state of shock, representatives for Rabbi Asher Landau, who heads the shul, said in a statement.

Noting many mispallelim at the shul are Holocaust survivors, they said the shul had raised the banner of unity and its mispallelim included congregants from many different ethnic backgrounds and circles of life.

United Torah Judaism MK Rabbi Yaakov Asher said the “unruly hooliganism and spray painting of swastikas at the shul in Bnei Brak on Shabbat are the rotten fruits of ongoing and unrestrained incitement against anything that smells like Judaism, and the chareidim are dripping in it. I hope I succeed in advancing the amendment to the anti-racism law so that inciters are punished and effective deterrence is created.”