Democrat Nominee for Comptroller Praises Ben & Jerry’s

NEW YORK -

Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:11 pm |

Democratic candidate for NYC comptroller Brad Lander. (via twitter)

Brad Lander, the City Councilmember who is the presumed next City Comptroller after winning the Democratic nomination, has pledged his support for Ben & Jerry’s decision to no longer sell its products in the Yehuda and Shomron.

In a statement, Lander said, “As a Jewish New Yorker who cares about the wellbeing of both Israelis and Palestinians, I support Ben & Jerry’s decision…ending Israel’s military occupation is a moral imperative.”

The progressive Lander has in the past opposed the BDS movement, but was endorsed in this race by supporters of Palestinians including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Linda Sarsour.

Lander added that he disagreed with the state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who has indicated New York’s retirement fund may divest from Ben & Jerry’s parent company Unilever.

Liz Gordon, Executive Director of Corporate Governance for the New York State Common Retirement Fund in the New York State Comptroller’s Office, had sent a letter to Unilever CEO Alan Jope stating that DiNapoli is “troubled and concerned about reports suggesting that Ben & Jerry’s, a Unilever wholly owned subsidiary, is involved in BDS activities,” Gordon wrote. “Therefore, pursuant to the requirements of the Fund’s policy, this letter serves as notice that the Fund intends to include Unilever on our list of companies participating in BDS activity if these reports are correct.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed his personal disappointment with the ice cream brand’s decision, but did not answer directly when asked by a Hamodia reporter if he wanted city comptroller Scott Stringer to divest from Unilever.

“I’d like to see them fix the problem,” he said. “I think that the best outcome using economic pressure is to get a positive result, so I’d like to see the issue get resolved and that it be very clear that that corporation is not supporting BDS.”

“I’m calling for Unilever to fix the situation and act differently and affirm they will not support BDS, to support economic growth in the region, which is the pathway to peace. That’s what I’d like to see. I want a positive outcome. I don’t want to see divestment, we can see a positive outcome and I want to believe, with the amount of pressure happening now, we can get to a positive outcome here.”

A spokesperson for New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer did not respond to Hamodia’s multiple queries as to whether Stringer would be taking any action against Unilever.

Councilman Kalman Yeger blasted Lander’s statement. “Councilman Lander’s sick and twisted ideology has him again siding with antisemites,” Yeger told Hamodia. “This has been true throughout his time in the Council, and it sadly appears that he will continue on this hateful path in his next position. He has shown more concern for murderers and terrorists than he has for the innocent. Always has.”

____

smarcus@hamodia.com

rborchardt@hamodia.com