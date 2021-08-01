20,000 Over-60s Already Vaccinated for Third Time

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 11:28 am |

Israelis above 60 years old receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit health care maintenance organization, on August 01, 2021 in Jerusalem. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

An estimated 20,000 Israelis age 60 and up have received a third coronavirus vaccine dose out of around 180,000 who have so far registered to do so, according to HMO figures cited by Channel 12 news on Sunday.

Israel last week became the first country to begin administering booster shots to its older population.

In addition, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said that starting Monday, it will begin administering third doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Israelis in senior living homes.

On Sunday, Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash said that the government was not looking into expanding the eligibility of other age groups for a third dose at this time. “There are other populations who were vaccinated earlier on, for example, in the medical profession, some of whom are under age 60. In another two weeks, we will reexamine [the issue].”