Nearly 2,500 New COVID Cases; Over 200 in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 9:35 pm |

Ichilov medical team at the coronavirus unit, at Ichilov Hospital, Tel Aviv. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

2,435 new coronavirus cases were found in Israel over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced on Motzoei Shabbos.

The ministry announced that 98,759 tests were conducted, with 2.49% of cases returning a positive result.

As of Motzoei Shabbos, 201 patients are in serious condition, a rise of 22 in 24 hours. This is the highest number since mid-April and up from 168 since Friday, with 31 patients on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Israel will launch its administering of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Sunday and begin “widely using” it among the Israeli population, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry had announced plans to begin allowing health funds to order and distribute the Moderna vaccine earlier in the month. On Friday, it elaborated on the protocol for the vaccine.

Until now, Israel used its Moderna doses to inoculate Palestinians who work inside Israel, but has given the Israeli population solely Pfizer after a deal was struck with the company to receive as many vaccines as Israel needed in exchange for the country providing infection and side-effect data to Pfizer.

Going forward, the Health Ministry said, both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given in Israel.

Those aged 18 and older who have not yet been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine will now be given two shots of Moderna 28 days apart. Those over 18 who have already been given one or two doses of the Pfizer vaccine should also receive their next dose of Pfizer, the shots being administered 21 days apart.

Anyone who received a first shot of Moderna, including people who might have received such a dose abroad, will receive a second dose of this vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is only approved for use in individuals over the age of 18, meaning any youth under 18 will still need to receive Pfizer.