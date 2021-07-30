Bat Yam Mayor Announces City Will Vaccinate Students

(Israel Hayom) -

Friday, July 30, 2021 at 4:59 am |

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot.

Bat Yam mayor Tzvika Brot on Thursday instructed the city’s education authorities to prepare to administer COVID vaccinations for high school students at city schools when the 2021/22 school year begins on Sept. 1.

Brot’s instruction goes against the stance of Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton.

Brot wants to increase the number of Bat Yam youth who are vaccinated against the virus. Currently, some 20% of high school age students in the city are vaccinated.

The city vaccination initiative will be implemented in conjunction with the local PTA, and if there are localized protests against vaccinations in schools, the vaccinations will be provided at facilities adjacent to high schools rather on the school premises themselves.