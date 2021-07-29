Report: Egypt Comes Up With New Proposal for Israel-Hamas Prisoner Swap

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:05 am |

Israelis attend a rally calling for the return of the remains of late soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, Hy”d, (seen in poster) from Hamas captivity, outside IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, earlier this month. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Egypt has come up with a new proposal meant to facilitate a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist organization controlling the Gaza Strip, Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reported Thursday.

According to the report, Hamas recently made it clear to Egypt that it was not satisfied with the current reality in the Gaza Strip and warned that the situation could rapidly escalate in light of Israel’s assistance on linking any aid to Gaza with the issue of a prisoner exchange.

Sources cited by the Arabic daily said that Hamas has warned that if Israel continued to respond to arson terrorism with force, it may push some of the terrorist organizations in Gaza to resume hostilities. The terrorist groups have already given Israel an ultimatum for the resumption of Qatari grants to Gaza, demanding the money will be transferred by the end of the week, the report said.

According to the same sources, the Egyptian mediator has suggested that as the first phase, the two prisoners held by Hamas, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, be released, and information about the remains of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, Hy”d, will be given, in exchange for the release of hundreds of prisoners, including women and children.

According to sources, Hamas is waiting for a response from Israel to be transferred to Egypt on the matter.