Palestinian Man Critically Wounded in Violent Protests at Boy’s Funeral

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 12:46 pm |

Palestinians hurl stones during the funeral of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy allegedly killed by Israeli troops, near Chevron, Thursday. (REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma)

A Palestinian man was critically wounded in clashes with Israeli forces near Beit Ummar, near Chevron, on Thursday when violent confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers erupted after the funeral of 12-year-old Mohammad al-Alaami, who was killed near the entrance to the town on Wednesday.

Palestinian protesters hurled rocks at Israeli troops after the funeral.

Protesters alleged that Israeli soldiers shot the boy, and the IDF said it launched an investigation into both incidents. “We are looking into the claim that a Palestinian minor was killed as a result of the gunfire,” the army said in a statement.

Regarding Wednesday’s incident, it said soldiers fired at a car that failed to stop at a checkpoint after they fired warning shots. Residents claim he was killed by army fire while riding in a car with his father on Wednesday.