Mayor Urges Jewish Community to Get Vaccinated in Time for Rosh HaShanah

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged Jewish New Yorkers to get vaccinated as soon as possible, so they can be fully vaccinated in time for Rosh HaShanah.

“If you get the first one Monday you will be fully vaccinated by Rosh HaShanah for gatherings,” said the mayor.

At his press conference on Thursday, the mayor noted that if someone were to get their first Pfizer shot by August 2, they would be fully vaccinated in time for Rosh HaShanah, which starts on September 6.

“If there’s going by any kind of family gathering, it’s so important to get vaccinated and keep everyone safe, particularly our elders and we want to protect our kids,” he said.

The Pfizer vaccine requires three weeks between the first and second shot. If an individual receives the Moderna vaccine by August 2, they have to wait four weeks for the second, and would be fully vaccinated in time for Yom Kippur on September 15.

