Levayah for Three Bachurim Killed in Plane Crash Held in Ukraine

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 9:04 am |

A view of the bachurim at the levayah, Thursday. (Hilel Cohen Kiev Ukraine)

The levayah for the three bachurim killed in the tragic plane crash on Wednesday in Prykarpattia, western Ukraine, was held Thursday in Kolomaya, Ukraine.

The bachurim were identified as Amram Fromowitz, z”l, from Monsey, Hershy Weiss, z”l, from London, and Eliezer Brill, z”l, from Williamsburg.

Speaking at the levayah was Reb Meir Nachman Elchadad from Yerushalayim who lost two sons in the Meron tragedy on Lag BaOmer, who offered chizuk to the friends of the bachurim.

The aronos will be flown to London and New York, respectively, for kevurah.