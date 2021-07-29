Court Orders State to Give Back Unlawful Lockdown Fines

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:47 pm |

Israel’s High Court ordered the government to return thousands of fines imposed last year on anti-Netanyahu protesters who were charges with violating pandemic lockdowns, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

The court ruled that the protesters’ right of assembly and free speech took precedence over the health regulations.

In all, about 39,000 fines were handed out during October 2020 for taking part in large gatherings, which had been banned because of the coronavirus. Of them, 18,000 have been collected, and now they are to be returned to those penalized.

The amount to be paid back comes to almost NIS 11 million ($3.4 million).