Bennett Says No Letup in Retaliation for Gaza Incendiary Attacks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:06 pm |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a meeting with southern Israeli leaders in Sderot on Thursday. (Koby Gideon/GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared on Thursday that Israel will continue retaliating with military strikes for each arson balloon launched by terrorists in the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

Bennett made the promise in a meeting with heads of local councils near Gaza, where the attacks have started up again in recent days.

The statement came after sources cited by the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar said that Hamas has warned that if Israel continued to respond to arson terrorism with force, it may push some of the terrorist organizations in Gaza to resume hostilities. The terrorist groups have already given Israel an ultimatum for the resumption of Qatari grants to Gaza, demanding the money will be transferred by the end of the week, the report said.

The meeting, held in Sderot, included Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, Sdot Negev Regional Council Chairman Tamir Idean, Hof Ashkelon Regional Council Chairman Itamar Revivo, Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council Vice Chairman Yossi Keren and Eshkol Regional Council Vice Chairman Dudi Alon.