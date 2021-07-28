U.S. Leads World in New Coronavirus Cases

NEW YORK -

The United States reported the most new coronavirus infections over the past week, according to the WHO.

The U.S. saw a 131% jump in new cases July 18-25 compared to the previous week, ABC News reported.

In Florida, at least one Jacksonville hospital is reporting that cases are at an all-time high, with 97% of the coronavirus patients unvaccinated.

“Northeast Florida has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s never been as bad as it is now,” Baptist Health hospital president Michael Mayo said in a statement.

The next countries struggling with dramatic increases was Brazil, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and India.

There were 3.8 million new cases recorded internationally in the last week, an 8% increase over the previous week. The number of new COVID-19-related deaths also increased dramatically, from to over 69,000 from 57,000 deaths last week, a 21% jump.

