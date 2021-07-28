Three Jewish Victims Among Four Killed in Ukrainian Plane Crash

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:17 am |

The house on flames after the plane crash, Wednesday. (MNS GOV.UA)

Four people, including three young Jewish men, were killed Wednesday in Prykarpattia, western Ukraine, when the small plane they were in crashed directly into the roof of a private home.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the blaze sparked by the crash and rescue people from the flames, the Express reported.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement: “On July 28, at about 1:40 p.m., a light-powered sports plane crashed into a private house near the village of Sheparivtsi, Kolomyia district, with subsequent burning, killing four people.”

Three of the victims were reported to have been young bachurim whose names have not yet been released. Two of the bachurim were from Monsey, and the third from London.

It is not yet known why the plane crashed.

