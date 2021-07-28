Pfizer Says Booster Shot Protects Against Delta Variant

NEW YORK -

Syringes loaded with Pfizer vaccine are ready to be used at an open COVID-19 vaccination site at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A third dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine can “strongly” boost protection against the infectious delta variant, according to data Pfizer released on Wednesday.

The company’s finding suggested that the level of antibodies after a third dose of the vaccine were higher in adults 18-55 by five-fold, CNN reported. Among adults 65 to 85, the data suggested antibody levels improved eleven-fold after a third dose as opposed to the antibody levels after the second dose.

There is “estimated potential for up to 100-fold increase in Delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three,” researchers wrote in the Pfizer data that was published the company.

The data also showed antibody levels improved after a third dose against the original coronavirus variant and the Beta variant, which was first discovered in South Africa.

Israel, which was one of the first countries to vaccinate its citizens, may be the first country to distribute a third booster shot as a protective measure against the delta variant.

The data has not yet been peer-reviewed.

