Officials Meet Ahead of Rosh Hashana in Uman

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 1:49 pm |

Shas MK Moshe Arbel. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Israeli and Ukrainian officials met on Wednesday to help prepare for the Rosh Hashana visit to Uman by thousands of Breslov chassidim, along with a discussion of issues related to Jewish observance in Ukraine, Arutz Sheva reported.

Ukraine Ambassador to Israel Dr. Yevgeny Kornichuk met with MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) in his Knesset office.

Kornichuk said that Ukraine sees great importance in the mass visit to Uman, which contributes significantly to the countries tourism and economy in general.

He also praised former Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri (Shas), who he said worked tirelessly on these matters, to “integrate” all the relevant offices to improve conditions.

During the meeting, the two discussed Ukraine’s commitment to preserving Jewish cemeteries and heritage sites.

Arbel expressed concern over “the current government’s policies and behavior towards tens of thousands of believing Jews, while ignoring the right to freedom of religion and the historical engagement between the two countries.”

The Ambassador is scheduled to meet Thursday with Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina), to discuss the issue with him. Arbel said that he will send a written inquiry to the Health Minister and the Religious Affairs Minister.