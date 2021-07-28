Meretz Ministers Meet with PA Counterparts

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:43 am |

Health Minister and Meretz party chairman, Nitzan Horowitz. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Two of Israel’s new left-wing ministers demonstrated their left-wingedness on Wednesday by meeting with their counterparts in the Palestinian Authority.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, the No. 1 and No. 2 of the Meretz party, met with PA health and environment, The Times of Israel reported.

It marks the first time in several years that a high-level meeting of civilian officials in Israel and the PA has taken place.

The meetings were initiated by Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej, also of Meretz, who is encouraging ministers to renew contacts with the Palestinians, after years of non-communication under the Netanyahu government.

“Not just [those two]. There will be other meetings with the transportation ministers, the economic ministers. The process is continuing. There is will and commitment on both sides — we are going to talk,” Frej said.

Meanwhile, the only Meretz MK to join 89 other MKs from across the political spectrum in signing a letter calling on Unilever to reverse the decision to halt Ben & Jerry’s ice cream sales over the Green Line, withdrew his signature.

Deputy Public Security Minister Yair Golan says he has asked for his name to be removed from a letter to the CEO of Unilever.

“After signing I understand the letter does not reflect my views. Cities in Yehuda and Shomron are not cities in Israel,” Golan tweeted.