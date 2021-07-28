Over 2,000 New COVID Cases for Second Day Running

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 3:45 am |

A man wearing a face mask waits to receive a coronavirus vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Yerushalayim. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Israel on Wednesday reported over 2,000 new daily COVID cases diagnosed a day earlier, for the second day in a row.

The Health Ministry said 2,260 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The ministry added that after more than 95,000 tests had been conducted, the infection rate now stands at 2.4%.

The ministry said at least 212 of those diagnosed on Tuesday recently arrived from abroad. At least 62 of them arrived from Turkey, 51 from Greece, 18 from the United States, 18 from Georgia, six from Russia and five from Bulgaria.

At least 153 patients are in serious condition, of whom 28 are ventilated.

According to the Health Ministry’s analysis, 102 of the severely ill patients are aged 65 and over, 76 of whom are fully vaccinated. At least 39 of severely ill are between the age of 40 and 65, while 16 of them are fully vaccinated. Six of severely ill are below the age of 40 but only one of them is fully vaccinated.

In the meantime, the Health Ministry’s special team on pandemic is set to hold a meeting later on Wednesday to discuss possible recommendation for a third vaccine shot.

Health officials believe the team will advise the Health Ministry to recommend a third vaccine for the general public. If the recommendation is issued, the ministry is expected to adopt the decision so the vaccination campaign can begin next week.

Israel has already began administering a third booster shot to people with compromised immune system and the elderly.