Police Arrest Three Men for Hate Crime in Catskills

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 5:44 pm |

New York state police have arrested three men and charged them with grand larceny in the third degree as a hate crime.

The three men are accused of approaching a Jewish man on 10:42 a.m. on Shabbos July 24 and stealing his streimel, then driving away in a pickup truck while shouting antisemitic slurs.

The incident occurred along Main Street in Fleischmanns Village in Delaware County.

Police arrested Johan Diamond, 21, on Sunday. Korey Bush, 25 and Wesley Eignor Jr., 24, were arrested on Monday. The officers were also able to recover the streimel.

In a statement, Governor Andrew Cuomo condemned the hate crime.

“I’d like to commend the New York State Police on a prompt, successful investigation following a disturbing anti-Semitic hate crime that took place in Delaware County. It is unacceptable for a Jewish man walking from a synagogue on Sabbath to be singled out, have his shtreimel ripped from his head and be verbally attacked because of his religion,” he said.

This is New York, one of the most diverse collection of people from around the globe, and we will continue to stand together, united in our commonalities, and call out these vile incidents of hate whenever they occur. We will use every tool at our disposable to weed this hatred out of our state and ensure that love will always win.”

___

smarcus@hamodia.com