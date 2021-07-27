MKs Rabbi Litzman, Rabbi Gafni Lodge Complaint Against MK Silman for Recording for Channel 12

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 5:30 am |

MKs Rabbi Yaakov Litzman (R) and Rabbi Moshe Gafni (C) attend a plenary session at the Knesset, July 14. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

MK Rabbi Yaakov Litzman has announced that he saw the coalition chairman, MK Idit Silman, with a recording device in her pocket. He said Silman approached MKs from the opposition, in an attempt to record them speaking out disrespectfully.

He also said that Silman warned the coalition members of her actions, to prevent them being recorded speaking inappropriately.

“Idit Silman walked around here with a pocket recording Knesset members for Channel 12. It’s a crime. [MK Rabbi Moshe] Gafni and I filed a complaint with the Knesset Speaker. How does a MK move around here and record other MKs? She revealed to coalition members that she was recording. It’s a shame that one can no longer talk in this building. It just shows the coalition’s connection with the media.”

On Tuesday, MKs Rabbi Gafni and Rabbi Litzman lodged an official complaint on the matter.

Daphna Liel, the Knesset reporter for Channel 12, dismissed the allegations.

“What nonsense. We were filming Idit Silman when she had to run for a vote. She turned off the microphone and entered the plenum,” Liel posted.