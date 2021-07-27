Jordanian Intelligence Agents Uncovered Plot to Attack IDF

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 5:59 am |

Israeli security forces in the Jordan Valley. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Jordanian intelligence agents have thwarted a potential Islamic State attack on Israeli troops on the border the two countries share, Jordanian daily Al Ra’i reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Jordanian intelligence agents uncovered the plot in February and after a lengthy investigation, arrested four IS operatives implicated in the plan.

The four are suspected of planning to ambush Jordanian Border Police forces near the border, seize their vehicles and weapons and use them to ambush IDF soldiers operating along the Israeli side of the border.

The report noted that the four, all residents of Kerak, some 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Amman, were radicalized after being exposed to IS propaganda on social media.

They were also planning to attack Jewish targets in Jordan.

The four were indicted for and convicted of membership in a terrorist group and planning acts of terrorism. The report did not note what kind of sentence they may face.