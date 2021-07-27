Hundreds Evacuated as Wildfire Approaches Kineret

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 2:09 pm |

View of a large fire which broke out near Koch Junction in the Golan Heights, Tuesday. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Approximately 450 vacationers at the northern shore of the Kineret had to be evacuated on Tuesday as a wildfire approached the area, according to media reports.

Emergency services were on the scene to supervise the evacuation, after a fire broke out near the Arik Bridge overlooking the Jordan.

The fire spread on the eastern side of Highway 87 alongside the Amnon Beach.

Firefighting crews were trying to contain the flames and keep them reaching the Amnon vacation area after people were evacuated.

Another branch of the fire was being fought east of Moshav Almagor, where the flames threatened plant hothouses in the area.

A separate fire broke out on Tuesday at the Koach Junction in the Golan Heights near Kiryat Shmona.

It was believed that the fire there was caused by a flare fired by IDF forces in response to a suspected infiltration from across the border.