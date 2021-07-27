Georgia Man Gets Life Sentence in 4 of 8 Asian Spa Killings

CANTON, Ga. (AP) -

This Wednesday, March 17, 2021 file photo shows a sign for the Gold Spa massage business in Atlanta, the day after multiple people were killed at three massage spas in the Atlanta area. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

A Georgia man accused of killing eight people at three Asian massage businesses was sentenced Tuesday to life without parole after a prosecutor said investigators saw no evidence of racial bias.

Robert Aaron Long was given four life sentences after pleading guilty to all charges in the first four shooting deaths.

But Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace told the judge that “this was not any kind of hate crime.” That’s at odds with the hate crime enhancement he faces in Atlanta, and is sure to frustrate observers outraged over his apparent targeting of Asian women in the shootings.

Cherokee County Superior Court Chief Judge Ellen McElyea accepted the plea deal after noting that two of the victims were not Asian, and one was male.

“Once hatred is given a gun, it doesn’t matter who gets in the way. we are all subject to being the victim of a hate crime, whether we belong to that group or not,” the judge said.

Robert Aaron Long faces still faces the death penalty if convicted in four more shooting deaths in Atlanta, where he also faces charges of domestic terrorism in addition to murder. Long is white and six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Long walked through the massage business in Woodstock “shooting anyone and everyone he saw,” Wallace said.

“All of the evidence that was gathered with regard to Cherokee County, your honor, came to the same conclusion, that this crime was not motivated by a bias or hate against Asian Americans. As for gender bias, Wallace said a hate crime enhancement based on hatred of women would not have significantly extended his sentence.

Wallace said they had planned to seek the death penalty if Long didn’t plead guilty. All the relatives of the victims that they’ve been able to contact are supporting the plea deal in the interests of swift justice, she added.

The prosecutor said the 22-year-old defendant signed a plea deal admitting to all of the charges in Cherokee County, where he was accused of malice murder, felony murder, attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault.

Police have said the attacks began when Long shot and killed four people, three of them women and two of Asian descent, at Youngs Asian Massage just before 5 p.m. on March 16, 2020. He also shot and wounded a fifth person, they say.

Long then drove south to Atlanta, where he shot and killed three women at Gold Spa before going across the the street to Aromatherapy Spa and fatally shooting another woman, police have said. All of the Atlanta victims were women of Asian descent.

Those killed at the Cherokee County spa were: Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Delaina Yaun, 33; and Paul Michels, 54. The Atlanta victims were: Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.

Long is scheduled to appear again next month in Fulton County, where District Attorney Fani Willis filed notice that she intends to seek a hate crime sentence enhancement along with the death penalty, based on the actual or perceived race, national origin, and gender of the four women killed in Atlanta.

Georgia’s new hate crimes law does not provide for a stand-alone hate crime. After a person is convicted of an underlying crime, a jury must determine whether it’s motivated by bias, which carries an additional penalty.

The 19-count Fulton County indictment includes charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism.