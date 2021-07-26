Spain, Kyrgyzstan Added to List of ‘Red’ Countries; U.K. Taken Off

YERUSHALAYIM -

Travelers seen in the arrival hall at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Knesset’s Constitutional Committee on Monday approved adding Spain and Kyrgyzstan to the list of countries that Israelis are now no longer allowed to visit until further notice.

In doing so, the two join a list that already includes Uzbekistan, Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Russia.

On the other hand, the committee agreed not to approve to add to the list the following countries: Georgia, Turkey, Cyprus and the United Kingdom, who were supposed to have joined the “red” list as of midnight this Thursday, July 30.