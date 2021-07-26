Palestinians Demand Hamas Stop Storing Weapons in Civilian Areas

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 26, 2021 at 4:18 pm |

Israel has for years been accusing Hamas of storing weapons in civilian areas. But now those same accusations are coming from Palestinian factions and human rights organizations, The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday.

They have called on Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups to stop the practice, after an explosion that killed one person and injured 14 others on Thursday. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip alleged that the explosion took place in a warehouse used by Hamas as a weapons facility.

In response, Hamas said it has launched an investigation, but gave no details.

Thursday’s explosion took place shortly after 8 a.m. in a house located in the Al-Zawiya market area in the center of Gaza City. Palestinian sources said that 69-year-old Atta Ahmed Saqallah died and 14 civilians were injured, including six children.