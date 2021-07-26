Foreign Ministry Employee Questioned on Suspicion of Traveling to Iran

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 26, 2021 at 3:06 am |

View of the entrance to the Foreign Ministry in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The International Crime Investigations Unit at the Israel Police’s elite Lahav 433 Major Crimes Unit is investigating an Israeli student employed by the Foreign Ministry on suspicion they unlawfully entered Iran.

The investigation, carried out in cooperation with the Yerushalayim District Attorney’s Office, revealed the suspect entered Iran for a short period of time before working for the ministry.

At a hearing on June 9, the Rishon LeTzion Magistrate’s Court ordered the suspect released on restrictive conditions.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the case was transferred to the State Attorney’s Office for review and examination prior to the filing of an indictment. The details of the investigation have been placed under a gag order.