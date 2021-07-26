CDC Lifts Travel Health Rating for Israel to ‘High’

WASHINGTON (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Monday, July 26, 2021 at 4:25 pm |

A traveler at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Flash90)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday raised concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Israel, Yehuda and Shomron and Gaza, lifting its travel health notice to “Level 3: High.”

In June, the CDC had lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to “Level 1: Low.” The “Level 3” rating says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Israel and is one level below the CDC’s most severe travel rating.

The Israeli Health Ministry said on Monday night that 1,538 new coronavirus cases were recorded since midnight Sunday, bringing the number of active infections to 12,243.

The number of serious cases leapt by 25 since midnight, hitting 121.