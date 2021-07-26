Ben-Gvir Dragged from Knesset After Confrontation with Tibi

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 26, 2021 at 7:19 pm |

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir reacts during a plenary session at the Knesset, Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was forcibly removed from the podium of the Knesset plenum on Monday evening after entering into a verbal confrontation with the acting chairman, MK Ahmed Tibi of the Joint List.

Ben-Gvir refused to address Tibi as “Mr. Chairman,” according to custom, calling him instead “Chairman.” Tibi insisted on the proper address and again Ben-Givir refused, until Tibi called for the ushers to escort him out.

Ben-Gvir, holding onto the podium, refused to go, calling Tibi a “terrorist” and saying that he should be an MK in Syria, not Israel. In the end, it took three ushers to wrest him from the podium and drag him out of the hall, as MKs stood and watched, aghast at the scene.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Knesset voted down a series of no-confidence motions submitted by the opposition.

Among them: a Likud motion, which stated that “the government relies on elements that deny the existence of Israel as a Jewish state,” one from the Joint List, which stated that the government is “violating the status quo in the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” and a United Torah Judaism calling “the government is unfit,” Ynet reported on Monday night.