50 CUNY Staff Quit Union After Anti-Israel Statement

NEW YORK -

Monday, July 26, 2021 at 3:20 pm |

CUNY Graduate Center at 365 Fifth Avenue. (Bohao Zhao)

At least 50 CUNY professors have resigned or indicated they would soon resign from the college system’s union in protest of the union’s statement on Israel, which has been condemned as one-sided and antisemitic.

“With the PSC CUNY resolution you have chosen to support a terrorist organization, Hamas, whose goal (‘From the River to the Sea’) is to destroy the state of Israel and kill all my relatives who live there,” wrote Professor Yedidyah Langsam, chairman of Brooklyn’s College’s Computer and Information Science Department and its faculty council, in a letter of resignation to the Professional Staff Congress obtained by the New York Post.

“I personally have an uncomfortable feeling interacting with these faculty, and as many students have written, feel exceedingly uncomfortable on campus,” Langsam continued. “For that reason, I have resigned from the PS-CUNY Union effective immediately, after being a member for over 40 years. I have urged my fellow faculty to immediately resign as well. You do NOT represent us and I will not be a part of an organization that supports those who wish to destroy us.”

“By endorsing this resolution you have made many Jewish faculty and students uncomfortable with being associated with Brooklyn College and CUNY to the point of fearing for our safety,” Langsam concluded. “Have you and your colleagues forgotten the exponential increase in anti-Semitic attacks against Jews in the NY City area?”

The union’s statement was issued last month in response to the 11 days of violence between Israel and Hamas. The statement didn’t mention Hamas or the rockets it fired into Israeli civilian areas, but condemned “the continued subjection of Palestinians to the state-supported displacement, occupation, and use of lethal force by Israel.”

The statement “condemns racism in all forms, including antisemitism, and recognizes that criticisms of Israel, a diverse nation-state, are not inherently antisemitic.,” and also said the union would be exploring support for BDS (the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement) during the upcoming fall semester.

CUNY has been accused by Jews and Israel supporters of ignoring and otherwise enabling antisemitism to flourish on its campuses, including antisemitic statements, and anti-Israel groups and events.

PSC President James Davis alleged that the backlash to the union’s stance was being driven by outsiders who hoped to weaken the union. “We are in active dialogue with members who have expressed concern over the resolution. Some have decided to remain, some to resign, and some to take time to think it over,” Davis told the Post.

“Many members are absolutely sincere in their distress,” he added, “but we also know that a pressure campaign has been launched by people who were not PSC members in the first place and have been waiting eagerly, since the 2018 anti-union Janus v AFSCME Supreme Court decision, for an opportunity to peel members away from the PSC.” (The landmark 2018 Supreme Court decision ruled that public-sector unions cannot compel union dues from employees who choose not to join the union.)

An open letter was published online condemning the CUNY Professor’s Union’s statement; it has garnered the signatures of more than 2,000 CUNY students, alumni, staff and faculty.

The letter, calling for “Mutual Respect and Engagement Towards a Just Middle East Peace and a CUNY Free of Harassment,” said that universities, which champion diversity of thought, should commit to civil discourse and engagement on complex issues, and said the PSC failed in that regard.

The letter read, “The one-sided “CUNY Community Statement of Solidarity with the Palestinian People” seeks to shut down discussion by condemning Israel for defending itself.

“The inflammatory language of this statement creates a hostile environment at CUNY, particularly for Jewish students, many of whom have been threatened and harassed by activists who seek to delegitimize Israel. It is CUNY’s responsibility to ensure the security and safety for all students.”

It rejected calls for BDS and urged “the CUNY community to engage in informed, respectful, and civil conversation on conflicts at home, in the Middle East, and around the world.”

THE PSC’s statement was condemned by members of the union, members of the Jewish community, and local politicians. Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz, who represents the 45th District in Brooklyn, wrote on social media, “CUNY’s faculty union passed a disgraceful, antisemitic resolution condemning Israel. Jewish union members are feeling silenced & marginalized. We can’t let the haters have the upper hand. Our voices must be louder than theirs.”

Counilman Joe Borelli, a Staten Island Republican who represents the 51st Council District of Staten Island, blasted PSC. Borelli, who taught at College of Staten Island from 2008 to 2020, had declined to be a paying member of the union when he was a CUNY employee. “I did not contribute to their PAC,” he told Hamodia. “PSC has revealed itself to be continuously anti-Semitic. All students should feel welcome at CUNY, and unfortunately for PSC, this includes Jews.”