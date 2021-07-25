Student Detained on Suspicion of Visiting Iran Illegally

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 25, 2021

A student employed by the Foreign Ministry has been released after ten days in custody by Israeli authorities after suspicion of visiting Iran illegally, media reported on Sunday.

The police and Shin Bet security service are still investigating the possibility that he had contact with Iranian intelligence sources.

“The issue was dealt with by the relevant Israeli authorities,” says the Foreign Ministry.

His lawyers say the trip was for tourism and was not a secret.

“This affair has been blown out of proportion. The suspect is a normal young man,” the attorneys are quoted saying by Channel 12 news. “As the court ruled, there is no real evidentiary basis for an offense of contact with a foreign agent. There is no reason for the security services to prevent the suspect from meeting his lawyers for 10 days.”