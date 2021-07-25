Russia Helps Syria’s Aerial Defense Thwart Israeli Attack: Russian Military Official

Yerushalayim -

Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 3:58 am |

FILE PHOTO: A streak of light is seen in the night sky in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus during what Syrian authorities said was an Israeli air strike, in this handout released by state news agency SANA on February 24, 2020. (SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE/File Photo)

Russia assisted Syria’s aerial defense system in thwarting an Israeli attack near the city of Homs in western Syria, Israel Hayom announced in a report.

Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, who heads the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in Syria, was quoted by Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency as saying Russia’s advanced BUK-M2E missile system intercepted eight missiles fired by Israeli F-16 jets.

Experts have questioned the Russian-manufactured system’s ability to intercept advanced guided missiles. In addition, images and video of explosions on the ground in Homs alongside reports in media outlets affiliated with rebels in the area of the destruction of weapons warehouses indicate the airstrikes attributed to Israel hit their targets.

The senior Russian official said, “The decision is directly tied to summit talks between [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and US President [Joe] Biden last month.” The source claimed Washington did not approve of continued Israelis strikes on Syria and that Russia had received authorization from the US administration for the move.

“Moscow was cautious in its actions against Israeli aggression against its ally in Syria because Israel has a direct line of communication with Washington and carried out all of its moves in coordination with it. Now that Russia has a direct line of communication with the Americans, we’ve succeeded in confirming Washington does not give its blessing to its attacks,” the Russian source said.