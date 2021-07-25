No Return to Normal Before 2022 or 2023: French Scientist

Yerushalayim -

Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 4:09 am |

French Gendarmes stand on the Champs Elysees Avenue after clashes on the sidelines of a demonstration against France’s restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, July 24, 2021. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

As France brings in tougher restrictions to combat a fourth wave of coronavirus, Professor Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who heads France’s Scientific Council told media on Friday that patience would be needed.

“We will probably have a new variant and we will be entering into something long-term,” he said. He also said that the country should not expect a return to normal life before 2022 or even 2023.

Defraissy said France could see as many as 50,000 new daily cases by the beginning of August, with hospitals feeling the sting by the second half of the month. The government is relying on vaccination to curb the spread, and says it hopes to administer 50 million first vaccine doses by the end of August.