New Covid Variant Under Investigation

Yerushalayim -

Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 4:37 am |

England’s Public Health England (PHE) announced on Friday that a new coronavirus variant, named B.1.621, is being investigated.

There are 16 people diagnosed with this variant, and there is no evidence that it is more dangerous than the current variants, although there are markers that indicate increased transmissibility.

The variant was first detected in Colombia in January. The variant has so far been detected 1,267 times in at least 27 countries, including the U.S., Spain, France, Mexico and the Netherlands.