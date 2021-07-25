Israeli Schools to Open Normally — With Precautions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 12:42 pm |

The Education Ministry set forth its plans on Sunday to reopen Israeli schools normally in the fall, while taking precautions amid a resurgence of the coronavirus.

In accordance with conclusions agreed by the Minister of Education Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton and Education Ministry Director-General Yigal Slovik with the Ministry of Health, the school year will open as normal from pre-school through 12th grade.

The outline for the reopening, or “work program,” as it is called, includes:

— The physical opening of all educational institutions, regardless of the traffic-light system color of the local authority; local authorities will adjust precautions as infection rates change.

— Shutdowns will only be implemented when there is a dramatic increase in morbidity rates in that institution.

— In educational institutions and in accordance with the age range, the school principal will take steps to limit contacts, at his discretion, including: moving to small study groups, separation between the year grades in various activities, and partial remote learning.

— Sampling and pre-monitoring will be implemented (depending on resources and implementation capabilities of the sampling companies).

— Serological testing will take place nationally during the months of August-September to increase the numbers of students and teaching staff who are not required to self-isolate.