Israel to Bar Student Entry From Red Countries

Yerushalayim -

Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 6:04 am |

Men stand next to an information banner at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, amid a spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo)

Chaim V’Chessed reported today that the countries that are now classified as red: England, Georgia, Cyprus and Turkey will be added to the Highest Risk list. Israelis are barred from traveling to countries on the Highest Risk list, unless they obtain special permission, via the Exceptions Committee. The Highest Risk list already includes countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

Foreigners will be prevented from entering Israel from these countries. Significantly, the Igud and Chaim V’Chessed have now learned that student visa holders, as well, will be completely barred from entering Israel from these countries. Hence, student visa holders who are currently abroad in these countries are advised to hasten their return to Israel, as this status will take effect at midnight on July 30 (between Thursday and Friday).

Separately, Chaim V’Chessed has clarified that stopovers in Red countries will be permitted, provided they do not exceed 12 hours.