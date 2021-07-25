Hotel Association President to be Ambassador to UAE

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Amir Hayek (Amir Hayek via Twitter)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Sunday his appointment of Amir Hayek as Israel’s permanent ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Hayek is currently the president of the Israel Hotel Association. He previously headed the Manufacturers Association of Israel and was director-general of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Labor.

“Amir Hayek, deeply experienced and knowledgeable in the fields of economy and tourism, is the right person to institutionalize the bridge between Israel and the UAE,” Lapid said. “After the opening of the embassies, the time has come to appoint the first ambassador to the UAE.”

Israel opened its first embassy in the UAE in June.