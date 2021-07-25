Home Tests, 24-Hour Travel Tests Sold in Israel Drugtore Chain

Yerushalayim -

Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 5:19 am |

Israel’s drugstore chain Super-Pharm has announced that as of next week two types of Corona tests will be sold at its branches.

The rapid home test will be sold at all its branches, while the 24-hour test for those flying abroad will be offered at selected branches. The test will be offered at 14 branches of the chain starting this coming Tuesday, and will be deployed in a graded manner. The service will allow those flying abroad to perform the tests quickly and at lower prices than those currently offered on the market. The test results will be received in the customer’s personal email.