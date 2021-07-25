Gaza Fuel Stuck at Border

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 11:55 am |

Twenty-five truckloads of Qatari-funded fuel en route to the Gaza Strip was not being allowed in on Sunday, for reasons not entirely clear, The Times of Israel reported.

Hamas complained on its Al-Aqsa Radio station that Israeli authorities were to blame.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), which overseesg the entry of goods into and out of Gaza, would not comment.

However, a Defense Ministry official said that the Palestinian Authority body responsible for coordinating with Israel had failed to notify COGAT of the expected delivery.

“As soon as the Palestinians properly coordinate with us, the fuel will enter,” the official said.

Two Palestinian officials in Gaza denied the charge, and insisted that arrangements for the Qatari fuel delivery is not their responsibility, but that Qatar and the United Nations are supposed to coordinate with Israel to allow fuel to enter Gaza.

Both Qatar and the United Nations declined to comment.