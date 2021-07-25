Drivers Not Seeing Much Relief From High Gas Prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 12:35 pm |

Drivers around the nation aren’t seeing much relief from high gas prices, and analysts say they shouldn’t expect prices to drop much for the rest of the summer.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the national average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.15 last week, down a penny from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts report a slight increase in demand and a slight decline in total domestic gas stocks, and although crude-oil prices have fluctuated, they expect prices at the pump to remain above $3 a gallon across the nation throughout the summer.