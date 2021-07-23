MK Avidar to Be Appointed Strategic Affairs Minister in PM’s Office

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 23, 2021 at 4:47 am |

Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

After showing his discontent with the lack of a ministerial role in the new government, and threatening to vote against the coalition, Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar will be appointed as Strategic Affairs Minister in the PM’s office, it was reported on Thursday.

Thus a compromise has now been reached and Avidar will vote along with the coalition.

According to the reports, Avidar will also become Intelligence Minister, taking over from Elazar Stern if he takes over from President Yitzchak Herzog as chairman of the Jewish Agency.