Israelis Could Have Personal Electric Flying Vehicles Within Years

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 23, 2021 at 4:24 am |

Prototypes of a rolling chassis for electric vehicles developed by Israel’s REE Automotive, is seen during a test drive in Be’er Sheva, in 2020. (Reuters/Amir Cohen/File Photo)

As the transportation industry is racing towards an all-electric future, Israeli aerospace manufacturer AIR unveiled on Wednesday a plan for a personal electric flying vehicle for the consumer market.

The vehicle is designed for private urban air mobility. That type of aircraft uses electric propulsion to take off, hover, and land vertically. It also has minimal impact on the environment.

“Everybody wants to fly, and with AIR, they finally can,” AIR CEO and Co-Founder Rani Plaut said. “We are creating fun and functional personal airEVs (air electric vehicles) that blaze the path towards a new era of air mobility accessible to everyone.”

According to a statement, the company plans to begin rollout in 2024, “giving everyone the freedom to fly.”