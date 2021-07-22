Unilever CEO Says Fully Committed to Israel Amid Ben & Jerry’s Row

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:58 am |

Truck are parked at the Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream factory in the Be’er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Unilever’s chief executive on Thursday said the company was “fully committed” to Israel, days after coming under Israeli pressure over a decision by its subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s to end ice cream sales in Yehudah and Shomron.

The Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand took its decision after pressure from pro-Palestinian groups over its business in Israel and Jewish communities in Yehudah and Shomron, handled through a licensee partner since 1987.

Most countries consider Israeli settlements on Palestinian land to be illegal. Israel disputes this.

“I think if there’s one message I want to underscore … it’s that Unilever remains fully committed to our business in Israel,” CEO Alan Jope told investors during an earnings call.

He said the group had invested NIS 1 billion ($306 million) in Israel over the past decade and was invested in its startup culture and social programs.

“This was a decision taken by Ben & Jerry’s and its independent board … and we always recognize the importance of that agreement,” he said.

Ben & Jerry’s, which has built a reputation as a supporter of social justice causes, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, was acquired by Unilever in 2000 in a deal allowing it to operate with more autonomy than other subsidiaries.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Unilever on Tuesday about “severe consequences” from Ben & Jerry’s decision, calling it an anti-Israel step.

The decision has led to a clash between Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s independent board, whose chair says it was not consulted on the decision to stay in Israel under a “different arrangement.”