Four More Countries Added to Red Travel List

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 12:18 pm |

Israeli police officers on patrol at Ben Gurion Airport to enforce the COVID-19 regulations. Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Israeli government was poised on Thursday to add four more countries to the Covid red list— the U.K., Georgia, Cyprus and Turkey.

The coronavirus cabinet’s recommendation, pending approval by the full cabinet on Sunday, was slated to take effect next Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Israelis will be banned from flying to those countries; if caught doing so, they will be liable to a fine upon return.

The new restriction will significantly affect Israeli travel abroad, as Turkey and Cyprus are among the most popular destinations.

Countries already under the ban include: Russia, Mexico, South Africa, India, Argentina, Brazil, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Spain and Kyrgyzstan due to high COVID morbidity in those destinations.

The PMO stated further that applications for travel to those countries may still be made to the exceptions committee.

People who have been vaccinated will be tested for the coronavirus upon landing in Israel and will be released from quarantine upon receiving a negative result.

People who have not been vaccinated will be tested for the coronavirus upon landing in Israel, will be quarantined for seven days and will be released from quarantine upon receiving a negative result for a test that was carried out on the seventh day.

The distinction between people who have and who have not been vaccinated was made in light of the recommendation of the Health Ministry and outside experts, according to which applying the Green Badge is likely to improve the morbidity situation. It was also decided that it is important to give incentives to unvaccinated citizens of Israel who can be vaccinated and create a distinction between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated population vis-à-vis daily routines.